Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) rose 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.38 and last traded at $52.13. Approximately 1,848,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 838,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.34.

DCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Duck Creek Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion and a PE ratio of -473.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.19.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.80 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 720,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $28,634,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

