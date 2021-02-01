Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 51,988 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 307.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,988 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 69,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 50,498 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 305.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.96. The stock had a trading volume of 124,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,490. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.38. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $66.48.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

