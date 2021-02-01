Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $11,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 14,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,195. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.53. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $132.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.