Dune Network (DUN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.62 Million

Dune Network (CURRENCY:DUN) traded down 62.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Dune Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dune Network has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $1,683.00 worth of Dune Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dune Network has traded down 68.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dune Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00047830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00150624 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00067267 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00266010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00066617 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00038659 BTC.

Dune Network Coin Profile

Dune Network’s total supply is 453,920,592 coins and its circulating supply is 356,294,972 coins. The official message board for Dune Network is medium.com/dune-network . The official website for Dune Network is dune.network

Buying and Selling Dune Network

Dune Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dune Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dune Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dune Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dune Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dune Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.