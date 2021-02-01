Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.84. Approximately 17,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 45,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32.

Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Duos Technologies Group stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

About Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT)

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

