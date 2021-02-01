Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 152,683 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 21,438 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel stock opened at $55.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

