Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,760 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 60,203 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 7,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,833 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,215 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $54.75 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $226.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

