Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,560 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in Pfizer by 7.3% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 117,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 73,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 724,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,174,000. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 122,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $35.90 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $199.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

