Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $3.39 Million Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 84.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. AJO LP lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 948.4% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 883,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,134,000 after purchasing an additional 799,514 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1,119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 438,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,181,000 after purchasing an additional 402,567 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 579,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,283,000 after purchasing an additional 393,248 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 715,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,822,000 after purchasing an additional 337,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 389,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,556,000 after purchasing an additional 243,792 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $153.33 on Monday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $162.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ALXN has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.73.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

