Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $3.78 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 294.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,924 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at $299,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 17.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth approximately $2,966,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $123.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The company has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -685.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,556,190.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,921.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.10.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

