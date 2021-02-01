Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TER. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $113.48 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $143.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $95,627.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,581.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $4,135,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,117 shares of company stock worth $32,371,353 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TER has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 140166 raised Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.06.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.