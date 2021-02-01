Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $3.65 Million in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.10% of PROG as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRG. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get PROG alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PROG in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $47.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.74. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. PROG had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.