Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,017 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $166.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.44 and its 200 day moving average is $160.63.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

