Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 1,694 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARE. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $167.11 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $179.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 62.64%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.