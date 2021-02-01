Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,936 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,330,000 after purchasing an additional 36,618 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 617.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $314,828. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.88.

Shares of FBHS opened at $86.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $93.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.