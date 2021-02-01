Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 35,706 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,706 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

T stock opened at $28.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $204.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.01. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $38.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

