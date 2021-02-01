Durango Resources Inc. (DGO.V) (CVE:DGO) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Durango Resources Inc. (DGO.V) (CVE:DGO) was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 376,823 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 701,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$6.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75.

About Durango Resources Inc. (DGO.V) (CVE:DGO)

Durango Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It has a 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 14,000 hectares in size in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of QuÃ©bec, Canada.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Durango Resources Inc. (DGO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Durango Resources Inc. (DGO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.