Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Tops $0.0726 on Major Exchanges

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Dusk Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0726 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $21.34 million and $2.89 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00066572 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.37 or 0.00869128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005941 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00051231 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00036210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,455.41 or 0.04371416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00020136 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,995,333 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

