Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Trading Up 7.4%

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) shares were up 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.13 and last traded at $87.13. Approximately 415,927 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 398,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DY shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.37 and its 200 day moving average is $63.67.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $810.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.88 million. Analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dycom Industries news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $4,469,853.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,150,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $3,522,436.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,010 shares in the company, valued at $23,761,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 60.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 233.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 45,325 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 41,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth about $2,214,000. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

