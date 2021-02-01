Dynamic Price Hits $0.80 on Top Exchanges (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00002359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a market cap of $12.24 million and approximately $167,341.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,969.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,387.23 or 0.04083725 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.39 or 0.00398561 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $417.75 or 0.01229773 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.64 or 0.00528824 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.75 or 0.00426118 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.11 or 0.00262310 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00022325 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,273,208 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

