Dynamic Trading Rights Market Cap Hits $18.35 Million (DTR)

Dynamic Trading Rights (CURRENCY:DTR) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last week, Dynamic Trading Rights has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. Dynamic Trading Rights has a total market cap of $18.35 million and $8,144.00 worth of Dynamic Trading Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic Trading Rights token can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic Trading Rights alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00068396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.52 or 0.00862607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005967 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00049403 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00039378 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,494.04 or 0.04451431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00020060 BTC.

About Dynamic Trading Rights

Dynamic Trading Rights is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Dynamic Trading Rights’ total supply is 1,900,000,000 tokens. Dynamic Trading Rights’ official Twitter account is @TokensNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic Trading Rights’ official website is www.tokens.net

Dynamic Trading Rights Token Trading

Dynamic Trading Rights can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic Trading Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic Trading Rights should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic Trading Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Trading Rights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic Trading Rights and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.