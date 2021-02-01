Dynamic Trading Rights Market Cap Hits $18.35 Million (DTR)

Dynamic Trading Rights (CURRENCY:DTR) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, Dynamic Trading Rights has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic Trading Rights has a total market capitalization of $18.35 million and $8,144.00 worth of Dynamic Trading Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic Trading Rights token can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00068396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.52 or 0.00862607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005967 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00049403 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00039378 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,494.04 or 0.04451431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00020060 BTC.

Dynamic Trading Rights Token Profile

Dynamic Trading Rights is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Dynamic Trading Rights’ total supply is 1,900,000,000 tokens. Dynamic Trading Rights’ official Twitter account is @TokensNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic Trading Rights’ official website is www.tokens.net

Dynamic Trading Rights Token Trading

Dynamic Trading Rights can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic Trading Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic Trading Rights should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic Trading Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

