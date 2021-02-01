Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on DT. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $326,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 61,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $2,710,686.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,075.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock valued at $440,758,190. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $49,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $41.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.26, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

