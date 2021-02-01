Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock Price Up 62.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s share price traded up 62.8% on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dynavax Technologies traded as high as $11.69 and last traded at $10.27. 106,792,984 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,145% from the average session volume of 8,578,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 256.92% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%. The company had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

