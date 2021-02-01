DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) Trading Up 63.6%

DynTek, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNE) rose 63.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 22 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82.

About DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE)

DynTek, Inc provides professional information technology services to mid-market commercial businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions. It offers infrastructure and data center solutions, including advanced networking, security, server virtualization, and servers and storage solutions; and Microsoft platform solutions comprising management and virtualization, messaging, communications, desktop, data platform, identity and security, portals and collaboration, and midmarket solutions.

