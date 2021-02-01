e-Gulden Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.01 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $447.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.11 or 0.00385222 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000109 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000209 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000235 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,973,484 coins and its circulating supply is 17,151,173 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.