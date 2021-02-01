E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered E.On from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised E.On from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $10.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23. E.On has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $12.58.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.61%. Analysts anticipate that E.On will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.