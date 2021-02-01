E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Short Interest Up 37.0% in January

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the December 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

E.On stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.65. 203,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. E.On has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $12.58.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.61%. Research analysts forecast that E.On will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EONGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered E.On from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. E.On presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

