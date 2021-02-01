E3 Metals Corp. (ETMC.V) (CVE:ETMC) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.98

E3 Metals Corp. (ETMC.V) (CVE:ETMC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.98 and last traded at C$2.80, with a volume of 661692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.30.

Separately, Fundamental Research raised their target price on E3 Metals Corp. (ETMC.V) from C$1.43 to C$2.53 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$117.63 million and a PE ratio of -46.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.70.

E3 Metals Corp., a lithium development company, acquires and explores for mineral properties. It owns a 100% interest in the Alberta petro-lithium project comprising 68 metallic and industrial mineral permits totaling an area of 554,801 hectares located in Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

