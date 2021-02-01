Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Eagle Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

EGBN has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. G.Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $42.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Eagle Bancorp has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $47.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.16.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.37%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3,184.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 210.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

