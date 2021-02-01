Eagle Bancorp, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $5.80 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) – Investment analysts at G.Research issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Eagle Bancorp in a report issued on Friday, January 29th. G.Research analyst S. Comery expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.80 per share for the year. G.Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

EGBN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Gabelli raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $42.49 on Monday. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $47.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 57.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 11.3% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 3,184.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 210.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.