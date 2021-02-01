Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) shot up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.72 and last traded at $56.15. 278,589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 341,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.58.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. William Blair began coverage on Eargo in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Eargo in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Eargo in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.25.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $4.64. The firm had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAR. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,349,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter worth about $15,737,000.

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

