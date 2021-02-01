Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Up 5.6%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.43. 138,815 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 305,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

ESTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $354.14 million, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 2.90.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, major shareholder Resources Holding Independence bought 638,744 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $2,548,588.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 29,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $187,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,703 shares in the company, valued at $873,143.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

