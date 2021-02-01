Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.43.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.
In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $107,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $137,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,826.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $463,138. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of DEA opened at $21.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.76. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $29.69.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $61.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.
About Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
