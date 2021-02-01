Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $107,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $137,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,826.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $463,138. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 14,381 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 5.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 113,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 92.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 78.9% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEA opened at $21.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.76. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $61.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

