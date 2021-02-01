Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Holdings Lowered by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,314,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,425 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 1.62% of Easterly Government Properties worth $29,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4,866.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DEA opened at $21.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 156.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.76. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $107,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $346,066.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $137,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,826.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $463,138 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James raised Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

