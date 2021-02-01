EBCoin (EBC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.00

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. One EBCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, EBCoin has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. EBCoin has a market cap of $943,723.83 and approximately $4.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EBCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00066626 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $298.91 or 0.00884753 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00051305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005892 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00037397 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.61 or 0.04388412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019867 BTC.

EBCoin Profile

EBC is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.