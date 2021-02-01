EchoLink Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $641,987.51 and $173,403.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EchoLink token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EchoLink has traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00065930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $294.47 or 0.00871857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005910 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00051116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00036781 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,462.45 or 0.04329960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019886 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.