Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Trading 7.6% Higher

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.28 and last traded at $6.20. 373,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,172,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

The company has a market capitalization of $65.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Edesa Biotech had a negative return on equity of 110.02% and a negative net margin of 1,928.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edesa Biotech, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Edesa Biotech stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 120,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 1.28% of Edesa Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2/Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2B clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

