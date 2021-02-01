Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EDIT shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James cut Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

EDIT stock opened at $61.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.09 and its 200 day moving average is $42.45. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. The business had revenue of $62.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1532.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $122,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,568 shares of company stock worth $2,005,327 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Editas Medicine by 41.4% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,670,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,278 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Editas Medicine by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,282,000 after purchasing an additional 510,595 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,504,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Editas Medicine by 8.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,223,000 after purchasing an additional 86,229 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Editas Medicine by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,074,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,669,000 after purchasing an additional 81,053 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

