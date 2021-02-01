Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.06.

NYSE EW opened at $82.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.73 and a 200-day moving average of $82.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $480,262,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 399.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,076,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,534 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18,868.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 974,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,694,000 after acquiring an additional 969,077 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,543,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,455,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,005,000 after acquiring an additional 694,177 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $1,872,518.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,890,468.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $27,069.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,109.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 289,435 shares of company stock worth $24,899,703. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

