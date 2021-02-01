Edwards Lifesciences Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. William Blair also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.06.

NYSE:EW opened at $82.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.21. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $92.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $2,272,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $5,832,919.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,358,329.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $1,872,518.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,890,468.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 289,435 shares of company stock valued at $24,899,703. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

