Egretia (EGT) Hits Market Cap of $2.88 Million

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last seven days, Egretia has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One Egretia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Egretia has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $612,400.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Egretia Profile

EGT is a token. It launched on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official website is egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Egretia Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

