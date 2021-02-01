Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) shares rose 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.21 and last traded at $10.13. Approximately 181,097 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 372,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

EIGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $329.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average is $10.19.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09. Equities research analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,283,000 after acquiring an additional 278,614 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,092,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 144,542 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 744.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 555,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 489,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 360,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

