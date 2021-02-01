Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) shares rose 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.21 and last traded at $10.13. Approximately 181,097 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 372,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.
EIGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.
The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $329.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average is $10.19.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,283,000 after acquiring an additional 278,614 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,092,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 144,542 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 744.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 555,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 489,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 360,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.
About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.
