Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.90.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.28.

Shares of ELAN opened at $29.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $34.09.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $889.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.48 million. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 102,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 60,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 129,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

