Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.58.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Truist started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 22,833 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.76, for a total value of $2,757,313.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,822 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,304.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,137,731 shares of company stock valued at $162,263,564 in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 341.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Elastic by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

ESTC opened at $151.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.31 and a beta of 1.16. Elastic has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $176.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.31.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $144.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.56 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

