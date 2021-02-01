Electroneum (ETN) Reaches One Day Volume of $770,995.00

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $53.46 million and $770,995.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 92.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000472 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 242% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,231,611,413 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

