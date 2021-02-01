Elementeum (ELET) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $768.00

Elementeum (CURRENCY:ELET) traded down 21.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. Elementeum has a market capitalization of $57,052.69 and approximately $768.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elementeum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Elementeum has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00047338 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00148083 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00068147 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00265869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00066232 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00038278 BTC.

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 coins. Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elementeum is www.etherlegends.com

Elementeum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elementeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elementeum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elementeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

