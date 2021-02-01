Elevate Credit (ELVT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $94.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.14 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. On average, analysts expect Elevate Credit to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Elevate Credit stock opened at $4.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $162.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $5.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.08.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

