Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Truist

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Truist from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.80% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LLY. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.69.
Shares of LLY traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $205.15. 100,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,008,963. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $196.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.34.
In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,874,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,755,000 after purchasing an additional 458,790 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 941,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,321,000 after purchasing an additional 406,948 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,580,000 after purchasing an additional 359,479 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 558,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,707,000 after purchasing an additional 348,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.
Read More: What is the Current Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.