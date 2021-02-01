Elitium Price Reaches $4.55 on Major Exchanges (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for $4.55 or 0.00013455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elitium has a market capitalization of $136.99 million and approximately $236,320.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00066180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.00 or 0.00898374 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005932 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00051230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00037826 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.27 or 0.04350796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019818 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

EUM is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium's total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . Elitium's official website is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

Elitium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

